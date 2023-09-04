“Always with us": Alia Bhatt remembers father-in-law Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Actor Alia Bhatt remembered her late father-in-law and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram story, Alia shared a throwback picture of her husband Ranbir Kapoor holding his father’s photo frame during their wedding festivities.

Ranbir made his late father Rishi a part of the mehendi ceremony by holding his photo in his hand while dancing.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “always with us..always.”

Earlier today, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu shared a video featuring Rishi’s iconic songs on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, “In remembrance,” followed by a joined hands emoticon.

Apart from Alia and Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a super cute picture from her childhood days.

The image shows little Riddhima and little Ranbir posing stylishly with their dad Rishi Kapoor.

"Happy Birthday papa (white heart emoji). Miss you a little more today...," she captioned the post.

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched the heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from Leukemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

Neetu and Riddhima keep on sharing fond memories of the late actor on their social media post.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently enjoying the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, she won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Alia has shared the Best Actor (Female) award with actor Kriti Sanon who also bagged the title for her performance in the film ‘Mimi’.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023.

Neetu, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

