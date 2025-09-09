Aly Goni Addresses Backlash Over Viral Video, Says ‘I Never Imagined It Would Become Such a Big Issue’

Its been a while Aly goni and Jasmin Bhasin are dating each other. Even tough they come from different religious background, they respect each others religious belief. During Ganeshotsav one video of Aly goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma went viral, where Nia and Jasmin were seen chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' while Aly was cluelessly standing with them. Aly Goni got trolled for not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya. Trollers didn't stop here they even gave death threats to him.

After trolling, Aly has broken the silence and, in an interview with 'Filmigyan,' talked about the viral video. Bigg Boss actor said, "I didn't even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations...I usually don't go. I didn't know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong."

Aly further added, "People are trolling me and tweeting that FIR should be filed against me. I know I am Muslim and that is the reason they are targeting me. I am getting threat on mu mail... Jasmine is also getting hate and threat...I don't care about what people talk about me all I care is people close to me shouldn't get harm and if they then I can't keep quite. If you say anything about my mother, sister and Jasmine, I will not tolerate it."

"I have read comments like I have become a terrorist, I want to go to Pakistan, I am doing love jihad. I want to tell these people that you have no idea that I do not donate based on religion. I do not want to show the world what I am doing. It is not important to me whether he is Hindu or Muslim," Said Aly Goni.