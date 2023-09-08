Aly Goni posts sweet birthday wishes for his sister, calls her "best sister" in world

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Aly Goni posted a sweet birthday message for his sister Ilham Goni. Goni said that she is the “strongest person” he knew.

Aly shares a special bond with his sister. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with her and called her the “best sister” in the world.

“Happy happy birthday @ilhamgoni…You are the best sister in the world..and the strongest person I know..Thank you for always being there god blessss you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw7TkqTIcME/?img_index=1

Aly started his career by participating in the reality show MTV's Splitsvilla 5’ and he rose to fame after playing Romesh Bhalla in the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. Later, he also acted in ‘Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan’, ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’, ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, ‘Naagin 3’.

He also took part in stunt-based reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’, and then was seen in ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’, ‘Nach Baliye 9’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

He also did music videos like ‘Tere Jism 2’, ‘Tera Suit’, ‘Meherbaan’, and ‘Saawan Aa Gaya’, among others.

