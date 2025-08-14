"Am freaking out": Sabrina Carpenter gets featured in Taylor Swift's new album

Los Angeles [US], August 14 : Sabrina Carpenter is "freaking out," but for a good reason. The singer has been announced as the only featured artist on Taylor Swift's upcoming 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

The big news was revealed this week when Swift announced the album, set to release on October 3. The 12-track project is produced by Swift, along with Max Martin and Shellback, with a surprising absence of her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Carpenter, who couldn't contain her excitement and took to her Instagram Stories to post, "I know someone is freaking out, and it's me."

On Tuesday (local time), in classic Swift form, the singer revealed her 12th album title on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights Show.

The announcement of the album comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing as a guest on his New Heights podcast, which is hosted alongside his brother Jason, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Spotify billboards began popping up in New York City and Nashville shortly after the album announcement, with a code leading to a playlist entitled "And, baby, that's show business for you."

Taylor Swift shared a brief video from the podcast on her Instagram, featuring her announcement of the 12th studio album.

Swift last released her studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department' in April 2024, and followed up two hours later by expanding it into a double album titled The Anthology.

