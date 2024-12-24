"Am indebted to him": Annu Kapoor pays tribute to Shyam Benegal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Actor Annu Kapoor, who considered Shyam Benegal a mentor has expressed his heartfelt grief of the demise of the renowned Indian filmmaker and screenwriter.

Benegal, a pioneering force in the Indian parallel cinema movement, passed away at the age of 90 on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. He was battling chronic kidney disease.

Benegal's death has left the Indian film industry in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the entertainment world.

Annu Kapoor said, "He made an unforgettable contribution to the Hindi film industry... He gave me my first break in the film 'Mandi'. I pray that his soul rests in peace and that his wife and daughter get the strength to bear this loss."

"He discovered all the strong talents of the Mumbai film industry... I am grateful and indebted to him," he said in a conversation with ANI.

Benegal's legacy as a filmmaker is firmly etched in Indian cinematic history, thanks to his profound contributions to the parallel cinema movement of the 1970s and 1980s.

His path-breaking films such as 'Ankur', 'Nishant', 'Manthan', and 'Bhumika' brought socially relevant narratives and complex characters to the forefront, reshaping Indian cinema.

Through these films, Benegal established himself as one of the key architects of the movement that emphasized realism and socially-conscious storytelling.

Benegal's artistry was recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, which he won seven times. In 2018, he was honoured with the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema.

Born on December 14, 1934, in a Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family in Hyderabad, Benegal's cinematic journey began with his education in the film industry.

He was known for collaborating with an exceptional group of actors from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the National School of Drama (NSD), including the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri.

These collaborations played a vital role in shaping the Indian film industry, elevating the careers of many stalwarts.

Benegal's ability to tackle socio-political themes with depth and sensitivity made his films resonate with audiences and critics alike, leaving a lasting impression on the Indian film landscape.

Benegal's versatility was not limited to feature films.

He also made significant contributions to Indian television and documentaries.

His landmark television series 'Bharat Ek Khoj', which explored India's history, and 'Samvidhaan', which depicted the making of the Indian Constitution, are considered some of the finest works in the Indian television industry.

In recent years, Benegal's passion for storytelling continued through the India-Bangladesh co-production 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' (2023), a biographical film about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

The film was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond his directorial work, Benegal also held significant positions in the Indian film industry, including serving as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986.

His expertise was further recognized on international platforms, with Benegal serving as a member of prestigious juries, including the 14th Moscow International Film Festival in 1985 and the 35th National Film Awards in 1988.

As tributes continue to pour in, Benegal's contribution to cinema is universally acknowledged.

His films remain an inspiration to filmmakers and cinephiles alike, and his legacy will endure for generations to come.

