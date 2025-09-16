“Amaal Mallik Can’t Handle Authority”: Gauahar Khan Backs Kunika Sadanand, Calls for Respect in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is getting interesting day by day with contestant opening up to each other. During weekend ka Vaar Farah Khan called out Kunika Sadanand a control freak as she has fight with everyone. On Monday's episode, Amaal Mallik had a fight with Kunika over kitchen duties. Amaal busted on Kunika saying, if your duty is not in kitchen so don't be in. He also scolded her that I am speaking with you in respect and we give you one but that doesn't mean that you should act as a servant.

After episode aired, Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan took X and call out Amaal for his behaviour and tone. She said authorities comes with responsibilities and Amaal can’t handle authority . Gauahar posted on X, "Yes she is picky , pointy and irritating with her instructions , but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to kunicka ji . She’s 61 yaar , thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka BB19 . Amaal can’t handle authority . Position of authority comes with responsibility."

Yes she is picky , pointy and irritating with her instructions , but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to kunicka ji . She’s 61 yaar , thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka . #bb19 . Amaal can’t handle authority . Position of authority comes with responsibility. — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 15, 2025

Also Read: This Isn’t An End, It’s Just a...: Nagma Mirajakar Shares Emotional Message For Fans Post Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

Reports indicate that everyone in the house except Amaal has been nominated this week. Amaal's nomination stems from his discussion of nomination choices, which is against the rules.