Amaal Mallik captures emotions of love in his romantic composition for 'Sultan of Delhi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : The well-known singer and lyricist Amaal Mallik talked about his latest romantic composition in Milan Luthria's upcoming project, 'Sultan of Delhi'.

He said, "I'm thrilled to be working on Milan Luthria's 'Sultan Of Delhi', where Kunaal Vermaa and I have crafted a heartfelt song that delves into the profound feeling of falling in love. It's about experiencing the butterflies in your stomach, questioning why you didn't meet that special someone sooner, and wishing you could turn back time because every moment without them feels incomplete."

"The song carries a nostalgic yet fresh vibe, breezy and heartfelt, staying true to the era it is set in with simple and rooted Hindi lyrics while delivering a contemporary sound," he added.

Starring Mehreen Pirzadaa and Tahir Raj Bhasin, the song captures the emotions of love. Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by ace director, Milan Luthria.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in key characters.

Recreating the magic of the vintage era of the 60's, Sultan Of Delhi follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who works with Delhi's biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak). In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him. Fuelled by ambition, and his calling to become the Sultan Of Delhi, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed.

