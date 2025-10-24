Amaal Mallik To Leave Bigg Boss 19 ? Daboo Malik Recent Post Spark Rumours

Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19 journey is commendable and the way he is playing his game is, he might become one of the finalist. As per the recent reports he is likely to exit the show and the reason is his health. However music composer's father Daboo Malik's tweet has also hinted that Amaal will leave the show.

Daboo Malik posted on his X account, "Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny". His tweet has sparked rumoured about possible exit from the show. An X account named BB Insider HQ tweeted, "Exclusive Update Amaal Mallik Will Take Exit From The Show It Seem's It's Because Of Health Reason's Source Confirm That There is an Exit Are His Father's Recent Tweet And His Journey Video (sic)."

Amaal is considered a frontrunner this season, captivating viewers with his strategic gameplay. His relationships, from his friendship with Shehbaaz Badesha to his rivalry with Farhana Bhatt, have kept him in the spotlight.

During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Daboo's visit prompted an emotional exchange with Amaal, where he urged him to avoid personal attacks. Despite some online accusations of bias from Salman Khan towards Amaal, Salman Khan reprimanded him in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali are nominated this week on Bigg Boss 19. It remains to be seen who will be evicted.