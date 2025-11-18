Amaal Mallik's Brother Armaan Mallik Expected to Enter Bigg Boss 19 House for Family Week: Reports

Family week, has officially begin, with Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand family members meeting them on first day. On second day Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha came in house and promo of their sweet reunion is going viral on social media. On other hand there are rumours that Amaal Mallik’s brother, Armaan Mallik, may enter the house to cheer him up. However their is no official conformation on promo of these has not out yet.

According to BBTak 's reports "Pranit More brother and Amaal Mallik brother Armaan Mallik has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house today." Fans are excited to see much awaited meet up of Mallik brothers with, on other hand, some showed disagreement to Armaan's entry it will be unfair to other contestants. By Celebs like Armaan, Deepak Chahar, Shehnaaz should not be allowed to enter in family week as this will be unfair as it impacts voters directly.

Earlier Armaan Mallik took social media story and supported his brother, he urged fans to go and vote for Amaal. Armaan urges fans to support Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss's final phase by voting on the @jiohotstar app. Multiple votes are allowed, so show your love!

Family Week Updates: Day-3



Pranit More brother and Amaal Mallik brother Armaan Mallik has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house today.



During weekend ka var, Amaal and Gaurav Khanna got into intense fight in front of guest host Rohit Shetty. Rohit asking Gaurav Khanna who is real one the first few weeks Gaurava or this angry Gaurav. He said, I have been stick to same group from beginning, I go with my dignity." responding to this Amaal said, When Gaurav became captain he had no dignity. " On this GK confronted saying, "When Amaal's friend made him captain by cheating, he says Kiya toh kiya joh ukhadna hein ukhad do."

Amaal hit back by recalling GK helped Ashnoor kaur to be a captain, saying she is from my group and this is not cheating?...abhi kaha gai cheating. Gaurav calmly responded to Amaal's strong reaction saying why you are getting trigger, to which Amaal said, if I get trigger they you will be in problem.