Amala Paul begins shooting for Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa in Varanasi

Amala Paul is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.The actress is currently in Benaras and is in the midst of taping for the film with co-stars Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

While her role has been kept under wraps, sources tell us that she is playing a Banarasi woman in the film. The cast and crew are expected to film in Varanasi for a week. Some of her most notable achievements include, ‘Best Actress’ for Run Baby Run (Malayalam), Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, Best Actress in a leading role, and many more.