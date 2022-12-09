Amala Paul begins shooting for Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa in Varanasi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2022 06:11 PM 2022-12-09T18:11:20+5:30 2022-12-09T18:11:41+5:30
Amala Paul is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.The actress is currently in Benaras and is in the midst of taping for the film with co-stars Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.
While her role has been kept under wraps, sources tell us that she is playing a Banarasi woman in the film. The cast and crew are expected to film in Varanasi for a week. Some of her most notable achievements include, 'Best Actress' for Run Baby Run (Malayalam), Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, Best Actress in a leading role, and many more.