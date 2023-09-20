Aman Gupta's boAt ends sponsorship for Canadian singer Shubh's musical tour

Electronics brand boAt has announced its decision to withdraw sponsorship from the upcoming tour of Canada-based singer-rapper and alleged Khalistan supporter Shubneet Singh, known by his stage name Shubh. Shubh's concerts are scheduled from September 23 to 25 aboard Cordelia Cruises, Mumbai. In an official statement shared on social media, boAt said they are calling off the deal because of the singer's controversial statements that were seen as supporting Khalistan."At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour," the company said.



Shubh boasts approximately 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and his debut album, "Still Rollin," garnered an impressive 100 million streams on Spotify in under two months.He is on a three-month-long tour - ‘Still Rollin India Tour’, starting this week. It includes cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.The controversy surrounding Shubh escalated when he shared a social media post featuring a distorted map of India, omitting Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. This action sparked outrage, particularly as it occurred during a period when Punjab Police was searching for fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. For the unversed, tensions between India and Canada further deteriorated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of having a "potential link" to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India swiftly rejected these accusations, labelling them as "baseless."



