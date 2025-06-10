Amanda Seyfried alleges Paramount owes her "some money" for 'Mean Girls' merchandise

Washington DC [US], June 10 : Actress and singer Amanda Seyfried called out Paramount Pictures for allegedly using her "likeness" on merchandise for the 2004 teen classic 'Mean Girls' without providing her proper compensation, according to E! News.

'Mean Girls' is a 2004 teen comedy film directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. It stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, and Fey.

"I really love seeing my face on people's T-shirts," said Amanda, adding, "I mean, I'm a little resentful, because Paramount still owes me some money."

However, while she noted that "every store sells Mean Girls T-shirts" with photographs of her and co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert's faces on them, she also acknowledged that she wasn't exactly sure how she ended up without royalties for the comedy movie's merchandise, according to E! News.

She said, "I don't know if it was because I was 17 and dumb or what."

However, this is not the first time Amanda talked about her role as clairvoyant popular girl Karen Smith in Mean Girls, which has since been adapted into a Broadway musical and a 2024 musical movie, as per E! News.

"It was, in many ways, a perfect movie, and people relate to it, still," Amanda said during a March 22 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "It connected us, and it continues to. I will always be excited to talk about it." She added, "Any day, I'll honor that movie for what it did for me as a person," according to E! News.

