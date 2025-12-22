Amanda Seyfried hopes Sophie explores motherhood in 'Mamma Mia 3'

Los Angeles [US], December 22 : Amanda Seyfried has shared her vision for her 'Mamma Mia!' character Sophie if a third film in the franchise is ever made.

Speaking to People magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee, Seyfried, 40, said she would love to explore Sophie's life as a mother. "Oh, with kids. I mean, I love being a mother," she said. "I love playing a mother, and I would love to dive into the curiosities of motherhood and raising children on a Greek island, just like Donna did with Sophie."

Seyfried, who played the daughter of Meryl Streep's Donna in the 2008 musical romantic comedy, continued, "I think that would be really interesting. I have no idea where the story is going to go, but I know there's going to be a lot of singing and dancing."

She added with enthusiasm, "I'm going to keep campaigning for that movie until I'm blue in the face," highlighting her commitment to seeing a potential third instalment in the Mamma Mia! franchise, according to People.

Producer Judy Craymer confirmed that a script for Mamma Mia 3, intended as a follow-up to the 2018 prequel-sequel 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', has been completed, and the film remains in development. Craymer also hinted at the possibility of pop star Sabrina Carpenter joining the cast, presumably alongside Seyfried and Streep, 76.

Off-screen, Seyfried draws on her own experiences as a mother of two, daughter Nina, 8, and son Thomas, 5, with husband Thomas Sadoski. The couple, who eloped in a private ceremony in 2017 after getting engaged in 2016, live on a farm with their children in upstate New York, according to People.

