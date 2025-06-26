Amanda Seyfried revealed she auditioned six times for 'Wicked'

Washington [US], June 26 : Actress Amanda Seyfried has candidly shared details about her demanding audition journey for the highly anticipated 'Wicked' movie adaptation, revealing she auditioned six times for the role of Glinda.

According to People magazine, the Oscar-nominated actress recently discussed her experience competing for the part that eventually went to pop star Ariana Grande.

"I auditioned like six times for Wicked," Seyfried said during an interview, adding, "That had to be really just right. And I loved it. I was busy, I barely had time to do it, but I made it work," as quoted by People magazine.

Known for her roles in 'Les Miserables' and 'Mamma Mia!', Seyfried noted that despite being in a position where she no longer needs to audition for most roles, the passion she felt for 'Wicked' pushed her to give it everything she had.

"I worked my ass off for years and years and years on that music," she said, adding, "I'm just competitive... with myself in a really healthy way."

This is not the first time Seyfried has spoken publicly about her pursuit of the role.

In an earlier interview, she revealed she sang alongside Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film, during one of her auditions.

"I've never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions," she said, adding, "And that's kind of what I got out of it," as quoted by People magazine.

Although she didn't land the role, Seyfried maintains a positive outlook. "I do, again, think everything happens for a reason," she said, adding that her family still sings "Defying Gravity" at home.

Seyfried's audition process overlapped with her work on 'The Dropout', the limited series for which she later won an Emmy for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

She recounted how she juggled both projects, sacrificing weekends to attend 'Wicked' auditions.

"I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life," she said, reflecting on the physical and emotional toll of balancing both roles, adding, "But I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor