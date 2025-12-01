Amanda Seyfried says balancing motherhood, acting career is "really hard," opens up about hectic schedule

Washington DC [US], December 1 : Actor Amanda Seyfried has opened up about the challenges of balancing her busy acting career with raising her two young children, admitting that the demands of her schedule have left her feeling overwhelmed at times, according to Page Six.

Seyfried said this has been one of the most demanding periods of her career. "This is the most I've ever worked with two kids, and I've never had two movies come out at the same time," the Mamma Mia star shared. "And so, I'm a little bit bananas right now."

Seyfried, 40, and her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, 49, married in 2017 and share two children. Their eight-year-old daughter, Nina, and five-year-old son, Thomas. Despite her demanding schedule, Seyfried said family remains her priority, noting that she often chooses time with her children over industry events.

The actor is currently promoting two upcoming films set to release in December. Her film 'Housemaid', directed by Paul Feig and co-starring Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar, will hit theatres on December 19. She also appears in 'The Testament of Ann Lee', directed by Mona Fastvold, scheduled for release on December 25.

Seyfried said the two films are "very different" in tone and content, and even cautioned fans against reading Freida McFadden's bestselling novel The Housemaid before watching the film adaptation. "It will ruin the twists for you," she said, according to Page Six.

Despite her busy calendar, Seyfried previously skipped major award shows to stay close to her family. In January 2024, she missed the Emmy Awards and instead shared a photo on Instagram wearing a handmade dress designed by her daughter, Nina. "Celebrating the Emmys [six] with a handmade creation by a six-year-old," she captioned the picture.

The 'Les Miserables' actor has also spoken in the past about how much she cherishes spending time with her family, especially during their vacations to Cape Cod in Massachusetts. "It's our happy place," she said in an interview with a magazine in July. "We love the quiet, the beach, and just having the chance to slow down together. No big plans, just walks, food, and time to breathe," according to Page Six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor