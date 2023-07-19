Amanda Seyfried’s ‘Seven Veils’ to be screened at Toronto Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], July 19 : Amanda Seyfried-starrer 'Seven Veils' is all set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is helmed by Atom Egoyan. Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O’Brien and Vinessa Antoine are also a part of the film, Variety reported.

Excited about the film's premiere, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said, “We are honoured to premiere Atom Egoyan’s extraordinary film at this year’s festival. Egoyan’s cinematic works are unmatched, and we’re excited to bring ‘Seven Veils’ to our TIFF audiences and to the city of Toronto, his home.”

In 'Seven Veils', Seyfried plays Jeanine, an earnest theater director tasked with remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera “Salome.” According to the official logline, Jeanine, “haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, allows her repressed trauma to color the present as she re-enters the opera world after so many years away.”

'Seven Veils' is Egoyan’s 18th movie to premiere at TIFF. The filmmaker, whose credits include 2009’s 'Chloe' and 'The Captive,' first directed 'Salome' for the Canadian Opera Company in 1996 and returned earlier this year to revive the production on stage.

“Amanda is a phenomenal actress, and here she brilliantly plays a woman dealing with complex and explosive relationships in her past, present and future. To have the world premiere of this film at TIFF and to be partnering with the Canadian Opera Company really brings my two great passions together in such a beautiful way," said Egoyan.

TIFF will take place from September 7 to September 17. The full lineup for the 48th edition will be released in August.

