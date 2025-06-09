Amandeep Sidhu opens up about exploring a new side of romance in ‘Tu Haii Aashiiki’

Mumbai, June 9 Television actress Amandeep Sidhu has opened up about exploring a new emotional dimension in her latest project, “Tu Haii Aashiiki.”

Known for portraying strong, impactful characters, she has now stepped into a full-fledged romantic role—something she describes as both unfamiliar and exciting. Speaking about her role in the show, Sidhu stated, “The character of Noor is very simple, very outgoing, outspoken, mature college-going girl. She loves her family. I can relate to the way she loves her family, the way she cares about her family's decisions. But somewhere deep down, I don't relate to her. She does a lot of things just for the happiness of her family and not her own. But Amandeep is not like that. I always listen to my heart. I always take opinions from my mother, my family. But last call is always mine. So, in that way, I'll say Noor and Amandeep are a little different. I take charge of my life every time.”

Calling herself the over-the-top romantic kind of person, Amandeep revealed she has never done anything like this before.

“The name is all about love, and it means a lot to me because I am a very romantic person. I am an over-the-top romantic kind of a person. I'm a Cancerian. I have lived through all the scenes, all the episodes that you will see, all the things that I have shown, how Pumma is loving Noor, I have lived through it because on TV, we have never done anything like this, I have never done anything like this, so it was very new for me, falling in love. You know, as a full movie romance, so I think this is what I wanted the most at this moment, I wanted to, you know, feel it, so I felt it and it is amazing, it was an amazing experience,” shared Amandeep.

“Tu Haii Aashiiki,” produced by actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, also stars Abhishek Kumar, Sheezan Khan, and Mahir Pandhi. The show premiered on June 6th.

