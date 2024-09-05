Amar Kaushik Isn’t Just a Director to Me; He’s a Friend, a Mentor, and Someone I Deeply Respect” Says Abhishek Banerjee

Actor Abhishek Banerjee and director Amar Kaushik have become a formidable duo in the Indian film industry, having collaborated on four successful projects, with a fifth one, Bhediya 2, on the horizon. Their journey together began with the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, which set the stage for their unique creative partnership. Since then, Abhishek has been a constant presence in Amar's directorial ventures, including Bala and Bhediya, and the highly anticipated Stree 2.What began as two friends from Aaram Nagar, started to work in the industry together, soon this personal relationship has blossomed into a deep professional collaboration. The camaraderie between Abhishek and Amar is evident in the seamless magic they create on screen, with Abhishek becoming something of a lucky charm for the filmmaker.

Reflecting on his relationship with Amar Kaushik, Abhishek Banerjee shared, "Working with Amar Bhai has been a transformative experience for me, both as an actor and as a person. He has a unique ability to bring out the best in everyone around him, and over the years, our bond has grown beyond the professional. Amar isn't just a director to me; he's a friend, a mentor, and someone I deeply respect. The trust and understanding we share have only deepened with each project, and I can't wait to bring more of our shared vision to life in Bhediya 2."

He further added; "I feel very lucky that I have a director like Amar Kaushik who has been directing me so often because an actor only grows with vision of a good director and Amar Bhai is somebody who has that perfect vision to make a film of this league like Bhediya, Stree and Bala. Sometimes we forget no matter how big or small the film was, the complete responsibility of a film lies on a director's shoulder. I am very proud of my brother Amar , who has now turned into a big director." Abhishek's performances in Amar's films have not only earned him widespread acclaim but have also solidified his position as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. His portrayal of diverse characters, from the humorous and quirky Jana in Stree to the comical role in Bala, has made him an indispensable part of Amar's filmmaking journey.With Bhediya 2 in the pipeline, audiences can look forward to yet another powerful collaboration between these two creative forces. As Abhishek and Amar continue to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, their bond remains a testament to the power of artistic synergy and friendship.



