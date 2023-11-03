Amar Upadhyay gets candid about his role in new show 'Doree'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Actor Amar Upadhyay talked about his role and also opened up about the idea behind his new show 'Doree'.

While talking about the show, he said, "Highlighting social issues like girl child abandonment, the show 'Doree' traces the tale of Doree, a six-year-old doting daughter who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad in the Bunkar mohalla of Varanasi. Ganga Prasad is a dedicated father who finds his life's purpose in bringing up Doree with great values despite having one non-functional arm. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi's handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. A propagator of patriarchy, Kailashi Devi has a conservative view which is at odds with Doree, a progressive girl."

Speaking about his character, he added, "I'll be essaying the role of Ganga Prasad, who belongs to the Bunkar community in Varanasi. He has spent his life observing his mother's weaving skills. However, he couldn't be trained as a weaver due to an impaired hand. He is a straightforward, simple, and down-to-earth person. His life takes a turn when he saves an abandoned baby girl from drowning in the Ganges, becomes a dedicated father to her, and names her Doree."

On why he said, 'yes' to the show, he replied, "It is a show that goes beyond mere entertainment. Two reasons compelled me to say yes to Doree - first is the social stigma that the show sheds light upon and the second is my character of Ganga Prasad. The social issue of girl-child abandonment still prevails in our society and in many parts of our country girls are considered a burden. I have condemned the thoughts of people who do not consider their daughters as important as their sons. I have a daughter named Chenab, who fills our lives with warmth, love, comfort, and happiness. If through this show, we could make the smallest change, I would feel fulfilled. Secondly, playing a simple, and down-to-earth character like Ganga Prasad was always on my checklist."

'Doree' will be starting on November 6 on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor