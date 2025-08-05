Amarendra Baahubali Was Written Only for Prabhas, Says SS Rajamouli

Prabhas has cemented his position as the undisputed Pan-India superstar—an actor whose stardom transcends regions and languages. With an impressive track record of delivering all-India blockbusters, he is one of the few stars whose films create a nationwide frenzy upon release. Baahubali 2, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD have each crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally, making Prabhas the only Indian actor to headline three such monumental hits. His presence on screen is magnetic, and his dedication to his craft has made him a household name across the country. Whether it’s a historical epic or a futuristic sci-fi thriller, Prabhas brings gravitas and screen presence that audiences across India connect with instantly.

Prabhas' character Amarendra Baahubali from the globally-loved franchise Baahubali has become one of the most loved characters in the history of Indian cinema, thanks to his stellar performance. If not for Prabhas, we doubt if any other actor in India would have pulled off such a meaty role. Interestingly, SS Rajamouli admits that Amarendra Baahubali was written for Prabhas only. Speaking about the character, Rajamouli said, "We (Prabhas and I) worked on a film 10 years before this and we have been close friends. We would chat for hours and hours together deep into the night, just not about Baahubali, but different aspects of filmmaking, the philosophy of filmmaking."

He then added "In fact, he was so much into it, when I asked for his dates for one and half years for this film, he laughed and said you can never make this film in one and half years and he kept himself free for three and half years. In the end, it took five years to make it and he was there for us."

The celebrated filmmaker also said Prabhas was on board even before the makers started writing characters. "I mean we took Anushka or Sivagami or Katappa, we took the actors based on the characters that were written, but with Prabhas, the character was written for him," he said. What sets Prabhas apart is not just box office numbers but the way he has reinvented himself with each film. He has become a symbol of scale, ambition, and excellence. From mythological roles to action-packed entertainers and now sci-fi epics, Prabhas continues to dominate Indian cinema like no other. On the work front, Prabhas has several high-profile films in the pipeline, including Kalki 2, Salaar 2, Raja Saab, and Spirit.