"Amazing opportunity": Florence Pugh on jumping off second tallest building in world for Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

London [UK], April 23 : Actor Florence Pugh is gearing up for the release of her Marvel film 'Thunderbolts'.

During the London Premiere of the film. Florence expressed excitement about 'Thunderbolts'. For this film, she performed all stunts on her own. She even jumped off fthe second-tallest building in the world.

Asked about why she insisted on doing her own stunts in 'Thunderbolts' and jumping off the 2,227-foot Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Florence told Deadline, "I saw it as an amazing life opportunity. As an actress, being able to be put in a situation where you get to do something like that, that's huge. You gotta fight for it"

'Thunderbolts' also stars Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.

The superhero film follows a group of antiheroes forced to work together on a dangerous mission after being caught in a deadly trap.

Thunderbolts arrives in theaters this May.

