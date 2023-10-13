Amazon mini Tv's Half Love Half Arranged! witness star studded screening

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service has announced its latest romantic comedy, Half Love Half Arranged. As fans are loving the magic between Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo on screen, the free streaming service hosted a star-studded screening of the show which was graced by some of the most popular names from the showbiz industry. While Karan Wahi donned a bright yellow t-shirt campaigning for ‘Team Arranged’ from the series, renowned actor Rithvik Dhanjani arrived in style in a co-ord set. Popular actors like Aly Goni, Suyyash Rai, and Arijit Taneja also joined the screening, looking all dapper! Maanvi Gagroo arrived in a stylish chic skirt accompanied by a cute black crop top. As the evening commenced further, talented actors like Jennifer Winget, Ridhi Dogra, and Barkha Bisht graced the event in breezy looks. Talented actor and comedian Kumar Varun was also present as he cheered on for his lovely wife, Maanvi, the female lead of the show.

Embarking on the journey of love and self-discovery with quirky potential matches on the line, Half Love Half Arranged takes you to the world of arranged dating. The story follows the life of Riya Tanwar, a millennial gynaecologist, who is on a quest to find her ideal match in the modern matchmaking era. Due to an unexpected turn of events, she gets stuck in the middle of insane matches, and weird incidents until she meets Jogi. Get ready to relish romance in the middle of modern love and arranged dating filled with laughter, with Riya and Jogi in Half Love Half Arranged.