Amazon miniTV announces the launch of its upcoming cyber-crime drama Hack Crimes Online

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service today unveiled the teaser for their upcoming crime thriller, Hack Crimes Online. Based on a novel by India’s prominent cyber-crime investigator, Mr Amit Dubey, the crime thriller is produced by Mr.Shital Bhatia Co-founder- Friday Storytellers. The series features talented actors, Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles. The thrilling teaser gives us a glimpse into the world of hackers and their tactics to steal money and private information from people who fall victim to their devious schemes. As the teaser progresses, we see a group of young people who are a part of the police department solving corporate espionage, bank frauds, and kidnappings, while also fighting against threats to national security. The teaser of this rousing crime thriller sure does leave a residue of feeling that we are being watched 24/7. Can this team of young geniuses save innocent victims from a cybercrime that has no face?

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said, “We're extremely elated to have partnered with Friday Filmworks for this title, who are known for their impactful and engaging filmography. I would also like to thank Mr. Amit Dubey for his inputs and immense contribution to this project. Through Hack Crimes Online, we intend to spread awareness amongst viewers about the dark world of cybercrime by sharing real-life stories” Director Parmeet Sethi said "Whether it be work or entertainment, we spend almost all our waking hours today in front of a screen of some kind. Unfortunately, every screen is also a potential crime scene! Today's criminal does not put a gun to your head and rob you; instead, he just clicks a key on a computer!'Hack Crimes Online' sheds light on the alarming rise in cybercrime incidents in our times. The series portrays the journey of a ragtag cyber crime task force that sets about cracking cyber crime cases in our country. This anthology of cyber crime cases tackles different types of hacking methods used by cyber criminals and is inspired by the true life cases documented in the books authored by renowned cybercrime investigator Mr. Amit Dubey. The team consists of strong characters played by Vipul Gupta, Riddhi Kumar, Akash Ayyar, Akhil Khattar, Sajjad Hussain Khan and others.”

He further added, “The Friday Storytellers team has endeavored to bring to life the technicalities and nuances of these cyber crimes and also to keep it simple and understandable for the uninitiated. With Amazon miniTV as our partner, I am confident it will resonate with the audiences worldwide and hopefully even educate them in the dangers that lurk behind our screens." Shital Bhatia, Producer and Co-Founder - Friday Storytellers said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Amazon mini TV with the launch of our original series ‘Hack-Crimes Online’, a thriller based on true events which explores the dark underbelly of the cyber world and the dark web. Our constant endeavor at Friday Storytellers has been to tell local stories that inspire, educate and entertain and I hope this series will also win appreciation from our audiences as the world is not just intriguing but extremely topical. I would also like to congratulate our director Parmeet (Parmeet Sethi), the writer duo of Yash and Allison, and the entire cast and crew who worked very hard on this.”