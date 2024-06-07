Amazon miniTV Begins Shoot for Highly Anticipated Second Season of Sports Drama 'Sixer'

Mumbai, 07th June 2024: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service has officially kicked off the shooting for the highly anticipated second season of its popular sports drama series, Sixer. Created by TVF, the series garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative and stellar performances in the debut season. It followed a ragtag group of cricketers and cricket enthusiasts who, despite facing personal challenges, unite to support one another and strive for victory in the local tennis ball cricket tournament. Returning to reprise their roles are Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gaurav Singh, Karishma Singh, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Badri Chavan, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, among others.

The streaming service recently shared an exciting post, sparking anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the second installment to the captivating storyline they have grown to love. The new season will delve deeper into the life of Nikku, as he navigates through personal growth, newfound responsibilities, and complex relationships, all while fostering a newfound friendship with his former rival, Shanu.

Sharing his thoughts, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said, “We are excited as the second season of Sixer begins its shoot, following the overwhelming love and support season one received. As we gear up for the second innings of his story, the new season will once again capture the magic of cricket and Indore and bring it to the screen with unmatched drama and thrill.”

Shivankit Singh Parihar, who not only essays the role of Nikku in the series but is also the writer of the show ‘Sixer’, shared, “At TVF, we strive to bring raw and relatable stories to life. The overwhelming love from our viewers for the first season of 'Sixer' has inspired us to delve deeper in Season 2. This season explores Nikku's personal evolution, his deepening friendship with Shanu, and the emotional intricacies within their group. Our collaboration with Amazon MiniTV allows us to present this compelling story to an even wider audience."

As cameras roll and the magic unfolds behind the scenes, stay tuned for more updates on Sixer S2 on Amazon miniTV, available within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs and Play Store.