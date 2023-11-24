Amazon miniTV creates history with the unprecedented poster launch of Slum Golf in Mumbai's slums

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service much-awaited sports drama series, Slum Golf, is creating a rampant buzz among the viewers by revealing a 35000 Sq. ft poster right in the heart of Chembur where the ‘Slum Golf’ phenomenon began that has been spoken in the international circuit as well. Inspired from true stories, Slum Golf features Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More, and Arjan Aujla in pivotal roles. With this one-of-a-kind poster reveal, a large part of the slum was taken over to mark the launch of this riveting drama about dreaming big in life and the passion to achieve those dreams.

This endeavor is the first of its kind by an OTT platform, Amazon miniTV created history with this singular largest branding done in the slums till now. Slum Golf has been building eagerness amongst the audience and striking the hearts of viewers with an innovative approach. The series follows the journey of a young passionate boy Pawan who aspires to be a pro-golfer while he comes from the slums nearby without the means to achieve his dream