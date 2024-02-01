Amazon miniTV's Hustlers - Jugaad Ka Khel: Sanjay's rise from small-town Dreamer to start-up Maverick

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered its entrepreneurial drama, Hustlers- Jugaad Ka Khel. The narrative explores Sanjay's journey who hails from a small village near Kota and is constantly triggered by comparison and competition at home, the black sheep of a middle-class family mostly known as “Manoj ka chota bhai” gets through the (IIE) Bombay. Despite facing pressure from his family and relatives, he hustles to the top and succeeds in making his name in the start-up space.

Talking about the series and its narrative, Vishal Vashishtha who essays the role of Sanjay Sharma, gave insight into the reference and inspiration he had for this character. “My best friend has been doing this for the past 5 years, and I have witnessed the number of careers he has switched. The end number of venues he has gone to, to find something that interests him. I had an excellent reference, in fact, in the middle of the shoot, I called him and said 'It is your show'. And I believe there are many others like him, and they will be connecting to this world of start-ups and entrepreneurs. I think all of us down the line are looking forward to calling something as their own, that they have created,” he shared.

Adding to this, he further delved into his professional journey, talking about his hustles and struggles as an actor. "It was a challenging task to figure out when and where the auditions are happening. Also, to keep yourself exposed just the right amount, not too much but not too little either, so you are open to a wide amount of work," he expressed.