Amazon MX Player announces its next, 'Player’s Pyar, Paisa, Profit'

Mumbai, May 5 Amazon MX Player has announced its upcoming youth drama, "Pyar, Paisa, Profit", based on Durjoy Datta's bestselling novel, ‘Now That You’re Rich…Let’s Fall In Love’.

The freshly dropped trailer of the series teases a whirlwind ride through the hustle, heartbreak, and ambition that define life at a venture capital firm.

Created by Mamta Patnaik, in collaboration with Durjoy Datta and Sumrit Shahi, and directed by Prashant Singh, director of "Jabariya Jodi" and "Dehati Ladke", the series is produced by Yash A. Patnaik, Inspire Films Limited.

Mihir Ahuja, who breathes life into Abhijeet, expressed, “What drew me to this show was how authentically it portrays what happens when your dreams start coming true, but at a cost. Abhijeet is caught between his small-town roots and the fast, flashy world of the venture capital industry in Mumbai. He’s smart, idealistic, and just wants to make it big, but he soon realises that sweeping ambitions come with unexpected compromises. Portraying him felt like holding up a mirror to an entire generation grappling with pressure, desire, and self-worth.”

Sharing insights about her character and making her debut as Garima, RJ Mahvash shared, “Garima is fierce, unapologetic, and deeply emotional beneath her tough exterior. She’s someone who knows how to survive in a competitive world but is still searching for something real, whether it's success or love. What I found fascinating about the show was how her vulnerability is never portrayed as weakness, but rather as strength. 'Pyar, Paisa, Profit' really shows how the personal and professional lives collide in beautiful yet messy ways, and I’m certain that the audience will connect to this story.”

Brought to life by a talented ensemble cast, including Mihir Ahuja, RJ Mahvash, Neil Bhoopalam, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav, "Pyar, Paisa, Profit" is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 7th May.

