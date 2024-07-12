Ambani family performs Shiv Shakti Puja ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : As the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on Friday, July 12, the Ambani family held a special Shiv Shakti Puja at their residence to seek blessings for the couple.

In a new video, the Ambani family is seen performing the divine ritual. The family members present include Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and the grandchildren Krishna Piramal and Veda Akash Ambani.

During the puja, the family stood in front of a tall glass Shivling. Nita, Anant, Mukesh, and Radhika were seen pouring milk, ghee, and sindoor over the deity. They were also seen chanted mantras and performed aarti to honor the occasion and pray for a blessed wedding.

The Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on July 8.

The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.

From pop sensation Justin Bieber's performance to special performances by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

Indian corporate giants like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala were also in attendance, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev added a touch of serenity to the celebrations.

Bollywood's elite, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor