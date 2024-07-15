Ambani ladies shine in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani, the wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with daughter Isha Ambani and daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant dazzle in a stunning photograph shared recently by celebrity fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The image, capturing the Ambani ladies at Radhika's wedding with Anant Ambani, the youngest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, showcases their impeccable style in custom made couture.

Nita Ambani's attire stole the spotlight, featuring a breathtaking tissue gold ghagra choli ensemble from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's couture collection.

The outfit, crafted meticulously to celebrate the joy and auspiciousness of the occasion, exudes opulence with its intricate details.

The ghagra boasted hand-embroidered Zardozi work and Naqshi embroidery adorned with Swarovski crystals, while the choli flaunted a scoop neckline and further Zardozi embellishments.

Completing the ensemble was a red tissue dupatta accented with Swarovski stones and a Surti border, adding a regal touch.

Accessorising with finesse, Nita Ambani adorned herself with a radiant diamond necklace featuring a rare yellow diamond solitaire drop. Complementing this were yellow diamond earrings, a traditional maang tikka, diamond kadhas, and an exquisite diamond ring, creating a harmonious blend of luxury and tradition.

Her elegantly styled hair in a gajra-adorned bun, enhanced by a red bindi and shimmery makeup, highlighted her luminous persona amidst the wedding festivities held on July 12.

The star-studded event not only witnessed the grace of the Ambani family but also saw the presence of Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and others. International stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also graced the occasion, adding to the grandeur of the affair.

