Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: SRK excitedly hugs Nita Ambani, Deepika caresses AbRam's hair and more

The celebrations were attended by a deluge of stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn, who's who of Bollywood, sports and business industries marked their presence at the Amabanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash.

Internet is now flooded with pictures and videos from the celebrations and undoubtedly it turned out to be a treat for the fans.

In one of the viral clips, we can see SRK beaming with joy as he met Nita Ambani. One of the videos captured Deepika playing with SRK and Gauri's son AbRam's hair.

In the next few frames, the superstar is seen chatting with people from the industry, including filmmaker Karan Johar.

We can also spot SRK offering prayers to Lord Ganesha idol along with his family members including wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

SRK also shared warm greetings with singer Kailash Kher.

Kailash Kher took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with SRK from Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the clip, we can see SRK hugging Kailash Kher. After exchanging a word with King Khan, Kailash Kher started singing a few lines from his hit song 'Saiyyan' for the Jawan actor.

"Whenever we meet, we meet with great honour and respect, actor @iamsrk at the Mumbai Kailasa Concert and greet all the members of @bandkailasa demonstrates their elegance and humility. There were a lot of filmy people but Shahrukh specially came up to the stage and gave excellent example. No matter what happens/become, elegance leaves a distant impact of a man's personality. Fame/popularity is temporary," Kailash Kher wrote in the caption.

Actor Juhi Chawla also shared several pictures from Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

She reunited with her Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-star Anil Kapoor. The actress shared the photos on Instagram with emojis in the caption.

Juhi also struck a pose with Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani.

In one of the images, we can see the 90S leading heroines Madhuri Dixit and Juhi sharing smiles.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with her daughter Aaradhya, Juhi Chawla, Jackie Shroff and ace designer Sandeep Khosla.

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also made heads turn with their graceful presence. They also posed with Juhi. Check out.

Aamir Khan wasn’t present at the celebration but his children made an appearance. His eldest son Junaid and daughter arrived at the bash.

Saif Ali Khan also missed the celebrations but his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim were spotted attending the bash.

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the celebration with her close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Alia looked gorgeous in Arpita Mehta's red saree.

Also seen at the event were Riteish-Genelia, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, cricketers Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor.

Actor Nayanthara and director Atlee were also a part of the celebrations.

Fans also became excited to see Nayanthara and director Atlee at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi get-together.

