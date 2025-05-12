Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Shares Joyous Mother’s Day Announcement (Photos)

Hollywood actress Amber Heard is once again making headlines, but this time for a heartwarming reason. On May 11, 2025, the actress surprised fans by announcing the birth of her twin babies on Instagram. Sharing a touching photo of her children’s tiny feet, Amber revealed that she had welcomed a daughter, Agnes, and a son, Ocean. In her post, she expressed that this moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life. The announcement coincided with Mother’s Day, making it even more special. Her fans and followers flooded the post with congratulatory messages and love.

Amber described the occasion as one she would never forget. She wrote Mother’s Day 2025 is a day I will never forget. The family I’ve been working towards for many years is finally complete, and the joy I feel is beyond words. She also reminisced about her first child, Oonagh, who was born four years ago and changed her life completely. At that time, I thought I could never be happier... but now, I’m three times as happy, she wrote, highlighting the deep joy and fulfillment her growing family brings her.

Heard went on to speak candidly about the personal challenges she has faced on the path to motherhood. She mentioned that becoming a mother on her own terms and overcoming fertility challenges had been a life-altering experience. I will always be grateful that I was able to make this choice, she shared. In a heartfelt message, she extended warm wishes to all mothers, saying, wherever you are and however your journey has been, my dream family and I are celebrating this joy with you. Lots of love to you all.

Amber Heard was previously in the spotlight for her highly publicized legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The couple married in 2015 but separated after just two years. Their court case in 2022 drew worldwide attention and became one of the most talked-about celebrity trials. However, Heard now appears to have turned a new page in her life. With the birth of her twins, she begins a fresh journey as a mother. Known for her roles in The Danish Girl and Aquaman, Heard is now embracing life beyond the silver screen with her newly expanded family.