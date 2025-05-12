Amber Heard welcomes twins, shares picture

Los Angeles [US], May 12 : Hollywood actress Amber Heard shared good news on Mother's Day as she revealed she welcomed twins a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post accompanied by a picture of the little ones' feet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJhHzGcvELj/?hl=en

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," she captioned the snap.

"This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full," Amber added.

The actor said she had chosen motherhood "responsibly and thoughtfully" and "couldn't burst with more joy."

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully," she wrote.

Amber also gave a shout-out to all mothers out there.

"To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x," she concluded.

Amber became a mom for the first time in April 2021. She waited two months to publicly announce daughter Oonagh's arrival via surrogacy in an Instagram upload, as per Page Six.

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," the new mom told her followers in June 2021.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she continued. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard called the newborn, who is named after her late mother, the "beginning of the rest of [her] life."

While it is unclear whether Heard is currently dating anyone, she was most recently romantically linked to filmmaker Bianci Butti. She was married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. After they parted ways, the pair accused each other of domestic abuse and engaged in high-profile defamation cases.

