Ameen Sayani, the voice of radio's golden era, passes away at age 91

New Delhi, Feb 21 The voice that remained the sound of radio for decades together has fallen silent. Ameen Sayani has passed away at 91.

His son, Rajil Sayani, has confirmed the demise of the iconic figure last night at a hospital.

The cause of his death is said to be heart failure.

