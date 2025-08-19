Ameesha Patel in Gadar 3? Actress Lays Down Condition, Director Breaks Silence

Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 hit the right chords as it turn out to be one of the massive hit amongst the audience. Film is a iconic remake of Gadar released in 2001. After Gadar 2 makers have announced that the third sequel is in making. However, after the dispute between the producers and Amisha Patel, the actress has put some conditions to be a part of the film. Now 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma has reacted to his and Amisha's fight. He has said that everything has become fine with time.

During an ex-viral chat session, Amisha Patel said that she will do 'Gadar 3' only if the script is right. On the other hand, in Maniesh Paul's podcast, Amisha had said that the climax sequence of 'Gadar 2' was shot without her. In such a situation, she will do 'Gadar 3' only when the contracts are signed properly. It is also reported that Ameesha Patel has set a condition for 'Gadar 3' that the film should focus on Tara and Sakina's love story.

'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma has addressed his past differences with Ameesha Patel, stating their relationship is now positive. He emphasized Sakina and Tara's importance to the Gadar franchise, adding that they need to further develop Sakina's character before 'Gadar 3'.

While giving an update on 'Gadar 3', Anil Sharma further said, '''Gadar 3' will definitely be made. We have promised the audience in the last scene of 'Gadar 2', where Utkarsh's character Jeete is told that he is eligible to join the army. We have ended the film with the message that this will continue in the future as well. But 'Gadar 3' will take some time to make, but we assure you that it will not take another 20 years. We hope that its shooting will start in the next two years. We have worked on the script. It will be based on the stories of Tara and Jeete.