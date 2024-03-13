Ameesha Patel is BC Aunty fan: 'I really enjoy your content'

Mumbai, March 13 In the new episode of 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge', comedians Snehil Mehra Dixit, Kettan Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Inder Sahani teamed up to present a hilarious skit around the movie 'Gadar 2'.

Each comedian played their part with much finesse and left everyone chuckling and chortling.

Actress Ameesha Patel, who stars in the movie 'Gadar 2' laughed out loud during the act.

She complimented Snehil aka BC Aunty: "Spoof wise, it was the best. I am your fan, Snehil. I have seen a lot of your content on social media and also the film reviews you do. I really enjoy them."

Snehil, who is best known for her work in 'Apharan' shared: "My happiness knew no bounds when Ameesha ji said that she is my fan. It is one of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced. She is a great human being."

"I am a true fan of her work and her contribution to the Indian film industry. I will make sure to put my best foot forward in sustaining my acts and gags to keep everyone laughing," she added.

Snehil, who is a content creator and an has Instagram account with the name BC (Bheri Cute) Aunty. She has 585K followers.

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.

