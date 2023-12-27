Ameesha Patel, Jatin Khurana, Angela starrer 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' new poster, release date out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Actor Ameesha Patel is all set to come up with the upcoming film 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' alongside actors Jatin Khurana and Indo-Polish actor Angela Krislinzki.

Jatin took to Instagram to share the new poster of the film and wrote, "Super excited to share brand new poster of Tauba Tera Jalwa releasing First Friday of 2024. Thank You Ameesha Patel & Angela Krislinzki for this lovely journey. Under the banner of Shreeram Production and Victorious Enterprises, the film is produced by Madanlal Khurana & Naresh Banal & directed by Akashaditya Lama released on 5th Jan 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1WSje_SrL0/

Jatin shared his thoughts on the film and said, "Cinema is a canvas where every role is a new stroke of artistry, and portraying Romy Tyagi in 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' has been an inspiring brushstroke in my journey. This character challenged my depths as an actor, allowing me to explore uncharted territories of emotion and persona. Khurana further added I'm thrilled for audiences to witness the complexity and depth of Romy Tyagi on the silver screen."

Angela expressed her gratitude, saying "I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this film, collaborating alongside the seasoned actor Ameesha Patel and the versatile young talent, Jatin Khurana. 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' is a captivating love story brimming with numerous twists and turns, an absolute treat for the youth. Audiences are in for a surprise with my character, as I portray a role filled with drama and nuanced shades."

She added, "Working on this project has been an enriching experience, especially interacting with Ameesha Patel. Her extensive tenure in the industry is admirable, and what's truly remarkable is her grounded nature. It has been a pleasure to share the set with such a seasoned professional.

Set in the regions of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Sikandrabad, and Mumbai, the plot revolves around Romy Tyagi, a tough and important man from Western UP played by Jatin. Tyagi, a fierce guy equalled only by his reverence for the sacred, represents the nuances of power and ego in a riveting way.

The story takes an unusual turn with the arrival of Laila, played by the excellent Ameesha Patel, whose presence affects the lives of Tyagi and Rinku, played by Angela Krislinzki.

Rinku, a believer in fairy tales, awaits her prince charming with bated breath, and the clash of these disparate characters sets in motion a transforming journey that challenges conventional concepts of love and relationships.

The ensemble cast, which also includes Rajesh Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Anil Rastogi, and Ehsan Khan, adds depth and authenticity to the multifaceted characters portrayed in the film.

Directed by the visionary Akashaditya Lama and produced under the esteemed banners of Shreeram Production and Victorious Enterprises by Naresh Bansal and Madanlal Khurana, 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' will hit the theatres on January 5th, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor