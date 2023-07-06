Ameesha Patel praises Sunny Deol's timely help during illness on Gadar 2 set;

Ameesha Patel, who will be seen in Gadar 2alongside Sunny Deol, shared a series of tweets praising her co-star. The actress described how he helped her when she fell sick on the sets of the film. "Not many fans know that in Palampur... on the 1st schedule of Gadar 2 I fell v v v unwell and was nearly going 2 be hospitalised... it was Sunny Deol who took charge of the situation. Made calls to doctors in Mumbai and got me well again! Real life Tara for Sakina! Super classy gentleman in every way," she tweeted. (Sunny Deol's character is called Tara Singh in Gadar, Ameesha plays Sakina).

The tweet garnered a positive response from fans and followers, who praised the Deol family's professionalism and respect for their co-stars. One user acknowledged the Deol family's reputation, stating, "We know how gentlemen the Deols are, be it Dharmendra sir, Sunny sir, or Bobby sir. You have always loved working with them, and the respect they have for co-stars as heroines is immense." Another comment hailed Sunny Deol as the greatest.As the excitement forGadar 2continues to build, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the chemistry between Tara Singh and Sakina once again. Directed by Anil Sharma, the highly awaited sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11.