Ameesha Patel reacts to Anil Sharma’s claims of her apprehension to play a mother-in-law

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actress Ameesha Patel, who was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’, has reacted strongly to director Anil Sharma’s claims of Ameesha being initially concerned about portraying the role of a mother-in-law.

The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a series of tweets defending her decision. She shared a screenshot of the said article in which Anil put forth his claims.

She wrote, “Dear ⁦ @Anilsharma_dir ⁩ I feel u have mistaken the story and climax shot by u only in gadar 2 sakina is only a mother to jeetey as she was 23 years ago in gadar 1 and a wife to her lovely tara.. sakina is surely not a mother-in-law to anyone and will never be”.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Dear ⁦ @Anilsharma_dir ⁩ dear anilji . This is only a film and not a reality of some family. So, on screen I do have a say as to what I want to do and not do. respect you loads but will never play a mother-in-law for gadar or any film even if paid 100 crores (sic)”.

She further her point, as she continued, “Dear ⁦ @Anilsharma_dir ⁩ as u are aware and all know . I have only played a mother in gadar 2 since that was what I chose 23 years back in gadar 1 ,, and I’m v proud of this brand and always will be but in this lifetime Id rather chill but not play a mother-in-law”.

The actress then spoke about the love from fans for her character in the film franchise.

She wrote, “Also @Anilsharma_dir fans don’t want to see Tara Sakina as father in laws and mother in laws, they love their Tara being a hero and a super hero only and so do I and wishing u the best for vanvaas today . May u always shine. It’s an important day for u and I pray best for u (sic)”.

Earlier, there were reports of not all being good between the actress and the director. Ameesha has expressed her displeasure at the treatment meted out to her by Anil’s production but lauded Zee Studios for saving the production and helping in ‘Gadar 2’ becoming a blockbuster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor