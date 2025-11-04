Ameesha Patel shows her playful side as she ‘goofs around’ in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai, Nov 4 Actress Ameesha Patel took to social media to share glimpses from her fun getaway in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Gadar’ actress shared her cheerful pictures, where she can be seen “goofing around” and showing off her playful side. Ameesha simply captioned the post, “ABU DHABI — goofing around.” In the first image, the actress is seen making a goofy pose while posing for the camera. The second click shows the ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ actress flaunting her radiant smile.

For the outing, Ameesha kept it casual and chic in a blue denim jacket that she paired with hat and stylish sunglasses.

Before heading to Abu Dhabi, Ameesha Patel was in London. She shared delightful glimpses from her trip on Instagram, offering a peek into her travel-filled days and stylish adventures abroad. A few days ago, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress shared a stylish video from a photoshoot, where she was seen striking glamorous poses in a sleek off-shoulder black top. Exuding confidence and elegance, Ameesha Patel wrote, “When in London.”

On the work front, Ameesha made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,” which became a massive success and marked the beginning of her career alongside Hrithik Roshan. The following year, she delivered one of the biggest hits of her career with “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” (2001), where her chemistry with Sunny Deol won widespread acclaim.

Over the years, the actress went on to feature in several notable films, including “Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage,” “Humraaz,” “Yeh Hai Jalwa,” “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” and “Race 2.” She made a powerful comeback in 2023 by reprising her iconic role in “Gadar 2.”

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Sunny Deol-starrer “Gadar 2” serves as a sequel to the cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The period action drama, which also featured Utkarsh Sharma, was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, following Tara Singh’s courageous mission to rescue his imprisoned son, Jeete. The film was released on 11 August 2023.

