America Ferrera feels her daughter will love ‘Ugly Betty’

Los Angeles, Oct 27 Hollywood actress America Ferrera says that her daughter is really into fashion and hence is convinced she will love her comedy drama series “Ugly Betty.”

The 41-year-old actress, who played Betty Suarez in the comedy-drama series between 2006 and 2010, told E! News: "My daughter is really into clothes and fashion. I'm really excited for when she's old enough to really take in the glory of Betty. I think she'll love it."

America, who has been married to Ryan Piers Williams since 2011 and has a five-year-old daughter Lucia, said that she already has "very particular tastes" and she's yet to see a single minute of the TV show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Meanwhile, America said in 2023 that she has a "deep desire" to return to Ugly Betty.

The actress revealed that she would reprise the role "in a heartbeat".

Asked about the possibility of reviving the character, America told Entertainment Tonight: "I think there has been a deep desire there for a long time because our Ugly Betty family is so close and so we love each other so much. I think we'd all come back in a heartbeat."

On the other hand, America acknowledged that it "takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground. Maybe we'll figure it out."

America has achieved lots of success during her career, but she remains extremely fond of her most-famous on-screen character.

The award-winning star said: "Betty is my heart. I would be thrilled (to play her again)."

Ugly Betty is based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea, created by Fernando Gaitan.

The series follows Betty Suarez, a smart and well-meaning young woman from Queens, New York, who lacks fashion sense but secures a job at a high-end fashion magazine, Mode. As she navigates a glamorous but cutthroat industry, Betty challenges stereotypes and expectations while advancing her career and maintaining close ties to her family.

