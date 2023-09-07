American actor Tina Fey gets candid about her character in ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Emmy award-winning actor Tina Fey, who plays Ariadne Oliver in the upcoming American supernatural mystery film ‘A Haunting in Venice’, talked about her character and the entire plot of the movie.

Ariadne Oliver is a fictional character in the novel of Agatha Christie. “She is a desperate female writer, which is sort of a wheelhouse that I am already inhabiting,” said Fey while sharing details about her role.

The movie is co-produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh and the screenplay by Michael Green. Tina shared how the director explained her entire character and said, “Ken described her as a fast-talking American, which are the only two skills I can bring to a movie: that I can talk fast, and I am an American.”

Fey was impressed with Michael Green’s screenplay, “My family and I are all big ghost and scary movie and horror movie fans, so the mix of the two was particularly appealing,” said Fey.

She continued, “It’s not only a murder mystery but a ghost story with supernatural elements, which takes it to another level. Yet it still has eight characters trapped in a location until the mystery is solved. But there are a lot of other things going on at the same time.”

The movie is based on the 1969 novel ‘Hallowe'en Party’ by Agatha Christie. Ariadne Oliver is an old friend of Hercule Poirot, a fictional Belgian detective created by British writer Agatha Christie. The actor opened up about the relationship of these two characters in the film and shared, “She(Ariadne) has observed him over the years and ended up basing a character in her own writing about him, writing based on him, that has been the core of her success. “

“So, it’s an old friendship, and there’s a mix of comfort with each other, but some underlying resentment as well, probably mutually, because she’s so dependent on him to help figure out these mysteries for her and he’s a little resentful of the way he’s portrayed in his books as sort of a silly man-eating pastry all the time,” she added.

Furthermore, Kenneth Branagh praised Tina and said, “Tina Fey has a sharpness and intellectual bite and comic sensibility that the world knows of through many wonderful pieces of work, and she brings that and a tremendous energy to the life-force that is Ariadne Oliver.”

Fey added, “Ken is incredibly present, and he’s incredibly organized. It was the most focused set I’ve ever been on. He finds time to talk through every moment with each actor and to answer any questions we might have for each of our characters, which is a real gift for actors to get to have those conversations. “

20th Century Studios India releases 'A Haunting in Venice' on September 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor