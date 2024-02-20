American Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Passes Away at 36

Famous adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter has tragically passed away at 36 after taking her own life. The heartbreaking news was shared by her friends online, and TMZ later reported her death by suicide on Monday. According to the website, Kagney died at her residence in Parma, OH, on Thursday. Her friends posted a heartbreaking GoFundMe page with a moving ode to the celebrity, confirming the circumstances.

"Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by." Following their plea for support to assist Kagney's mother Tina with the expenses for her memorial, her friends took to social media to raise awareness about her health battle. They also mentioned that any excess funds raised would go towards supporting an animal rescue.

Kagney made her debut in the adult film industry in the middle of the 2000s, and her talents brought her numerous AVN awards. In 2019, she made the decision to relocate from Los Angeles and returned to her love of pole dancing, eventually becoming a regular at an Ohio studio. She eventually decided to open her own studio, focusing on the beauty and athleticism of pole dancing instead of adult films. Her friend on the page added, "Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage.

