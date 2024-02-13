'American Born Chinese' fame Ben Wang to star in new 'Karate Kid' film

Washington DC [US], February 13 : Hollywood actor Ben Wang, who previously starred in the series 'American Born Chinese' is going to be the new 'Karate Kid', reported Variety.

Wang landed the sought-after role after a worldwide search that saw thousands of young actors from around the globe vie for the title role in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' movie, which unites Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. Per studio insiders, Wang delivered a standout audition performance that demonstrated his deep connection to the character.

The actor, who is also fluent in Mandarin, is skilled across many forms of martial arts, including Karate, Wing Chun/Kung Fu, Gumdo, Kempo and Taekwando, as per Variety.

Chan and Macchio, who announced the casting hunt in a video in November, will return as their famed 'Karate Kid' roles in the next installment.

Plot details are still under wraps on the new movie, but Macchio will once again play Daniel LaRusso from the original 'Karate Kid' film trilogy and the series 'Cobra Kai,' while Chan will return to the role of Mr. Han, a Kung Fu master from the 2010 remake movie starring Jaden Smith, as per Variety.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 13, 2024.

The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the creator and director of Netflix's 'I Am Not Okay With This' and 'The End of the Fing World.' 'Peter Rabbit' scribe Rob Lieber will pen the screenplay, and Karen Rosenfelt will produce, reported Variety.

