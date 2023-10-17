American Cinematheque awards postponed amid ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike

Los Angeles [US], October 17 : The American Cinematheque Awards, which were set to honour Helen Mirren, has been postponed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the event was originally scheduled for November 4 in Beverly Hills. The new dates have not been announced yet.

On top of Mirren being recognized as the recipient of the 37th American Cinematheque Award, Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine are also set to be honoured with the Power of Cinema Award, presented by Hill Valley.

The starry event, which typically features many appearances and tributes from the honoree's A-list friends, highlights top moments from the star's career, which would count as promotion of struck work and not be allowed during the strike.

Earlier, personalities like Eddie Murphy, Bette Midler, Robin Williams and Steven Spielberg were honoured.

