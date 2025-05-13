'American Love Story' casts Naomi Watts

Los Angeles [US], May 13 : Naomi Watts and Paul Kelly will be seen in key roles in 'American Love Story'.

Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series follows the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. It will feature Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy, while newcomer Paul Kelly leads the series as JFK Jr.

They join the cast alongside Sarah Pidgeon, who was previously announced to be playing Bessette-Kennedy, as per Variety.

The series will mark the fourth collaboration between Murphy and Watts. Most recently, in 2024, she played Babe Paley in "Capote vs. The Swans," the second season of Murphy's FX anthology series following historic celebrity rivalries. In 2022, she led Murphy's Netflix horror series "The Watcher" opposite Bobby Cannavale, and next, she will appear in "All's Fair," Murphy's upcoming Hulu legal drama starring Kim Kardashian.

Besides her projects with Murphy each of which she has served as an executive producer on Watts is best known for her work in film. She worked with David Lynch on "Mulholland Drive" (2001) and "Inland Empire" (2006) as well as his TV series "Twin Peaks," and with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu on "21 Grams" (2003), "Babel" (2006), "Mother and Child" (2009) and "Birdman" (2014). Her other prominent credits include "King King" (2005), "Eastern Promises" (2007) and "The Impossible" (2012).

