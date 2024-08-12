American rapper Saweetie opens up on working with Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai, Aug 12 American rapper Saweetie has shared her experience of working with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The two have worked together on the track ‘Khutti’.

Recently, Saweetie appeared on the podcast Audacy Music and opened up on her experience of recording the song with Diljit.

She said, “When I was in the studio with Diljit, they were teaching me.”

She shared that she didn’t send her verses in before the recording because she likes the process to be organic.

Talking about the process, she said: “I love working that way. I feel like that's how you get the most out of the art because I feel like he's doing his best. I'm doing my best. We have our team around. They're really supportive. And it's probably like one of my favourite studio experiences.”

She further mentioned: “Great energy all around. They were teaching me how to say certain words. I learned how to say ‘Khutti’. It can mean several things. It means being hot, that man. It's just like, depending on how you use it, that's what it means. I don't think I would have got that real feedback, that real-time feedback if we were sending records back and forth to each other.”

Meanwhile, Diljit has been having a dream run professionally. His recently released film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ in which he stars opposite another Punjabi superstar Neeru Bajwa, breached the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box-office making it the highest-grossing Punjabi film.

Earlier, he made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi during the latter's India leg of his tour, in Mumbai. Recently, he also had a sold-out Dil-luminati Tour spanning the United States and Canada. His recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' solidified his international stature.

