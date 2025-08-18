'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' renewed for third season

Washington DC [US], August 18 : 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' has been renewed for the third season, reported Variety. It will debut in 2026.

Directed by Emmy winner Greg Whiteley, 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' follows the dancers from auditions to their gruelling training camp and through the entire NFL season, according to Variety.

Production on Season 3 is currently underway, and the new episodes are focused on the newly formed 2025-26 squad, led by longtime senior director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell, as they prepare for the NFL season to kick off next month, according to the outlet.

"The world of DCC is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to stories to be told," stated Whiteley, whose cameras capture every unfiltered moment. "I'm grateful our crew has another season to keep telling them."

Netflix announced the new season on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNgM7BLponh/?

The first two seasons of 'America's Sweethearts' have been a massive global hit for Netflix, with millions tuning in to learn more about the women who don the DCC's star-spangled, high-heeled boots, reported Variety.

Whiteley's series wipes away some of their perfect facade to reveal what it's really like to be a professional cheerleader, as they navigate the squad's immense popularity and strict protocols while grappling with injuries and mental health challenges, among other stressors.

Season 2 which featured a group of veterans fighting for, and ultimately earning, a major raise for future squads launched last June and debuted in the top 10 English TV list in 19 countries, with 3.3 million views in its first week on the platform, reported Variety.

