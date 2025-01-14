Amid feud rumours, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate their daughter's first Lohri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Seems like all is well between Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. On Tuesday, Prince shared a couple of pictures with Yuvika and their newborn daughter from their Lohri celebrations.

Their post comes at a time when rumours around their separation have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the photos, Prince is seen holding his daughter Ikleen in his arms, while Yuvika stands beside them, holding a dish of prasad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEzdBcRor5L/?hl=en&img_index=3

For the occasion, Prince donned a white kurta with black pants, while Yuvika could be seen twinning with her daughter in red and yellow ethnic attire.

"Humari first Lodhi family," Prince captioned the post, giving fans a sigh of relief as they were worried about couple after reports about their break up surfaced online.

"Ye hui na baat my favourite couple #privikaforver #privikakababy," a social media user commented.

"Privika rocked haters shocked," another one wrote.

Rumours of their separation began when both Prince and Yuvika put out the special note for their daughter separately. Yuvika was not even seen at Prince's birthday celebrations.

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018.

