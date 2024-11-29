Amid her feud with Esha Verma, Rupali Ganguly says, ‘Nothing to prove’

Mumbai, Nov 29 Amid her ongoing legal dispute with stepdaughter Esha Verma, actress Rupali Ganguly re-shared a note that says, “You have to prove nothing to anyone.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reshared the.girly_thoughts post that read, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.” The Anupamaa actress also added Blackpink’s Lisa's popular track “Money.”

Ganguly’s post comes after Esha slammed a Rs 50 crore defamation notice from the actress and said that it was “disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character.”

In her statement, Esha wrote, “Hi everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care.”

She went on to add, “For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn't escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. In doing so, I hoped to give a voice to others who might be facing similar struggles, especially when it comes to family dynamics. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty.”

Esha also criticized her father Ashwin and Rupali, saying, “I want to address an important point: a child should never be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father’s child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, and cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family.”

Rupali slapped Esha with a legal notice, seeking Rs 50 crore in damages. Following the suit, Esha deleted all defamatory posts aimed at the actress. She also made her Instagram account private.

