Amid legal feud with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pose for selfie

Los Angeles, Feb 5 Hollywood star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds posed for a happy selfie amid their legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni wages on.

The “Gossip Girl” star was all smiles in a selfie shared by her husband and the “Deadpool” star’s Instagram Story, reports pagesix.com.

In the image, the couple is looking into the camera and flashing a big smile.

A source told people.com that Lively is trying to “focus on family life” and being present with her children as her legal drama with Baldoni plays out.

“Blake is surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life. She’s in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she’s not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children,” an insider told the outlet.

Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, share daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and son Olin, 1.

The actress’s legal drama began in December 2024 when she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni over his alleged misconduct while filming the movie “It Ends With Us.”

In the detailed complaint, the 37-year-old actress accused Baldoni of making her feel “uncomfortable” on set and claimed that he launched a smear campaign to harm her reputation if she came forward.

Lively later filed a formal lawsuit against Baldoni in New York Federal Court for alleged sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and lost wages on December 31, 2024.

Baldoni responded to Lively’s complaint by filing a staggering $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against his co-star, along with Reynolds and publicist Leslie Sloane.

She also filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times after the outlet published Lively’s sexual harassment allegations in a piece titled, “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

Baldoni and two of his producers alleged that the outlet “cherry-picked and altered communications” without providing “necessary context.”

Baldoni has since vehemently tried to prove his innocence by releasing raw footage from the movie and launching a website that features his lawsuit, an alleged timeline and alleged messages between him and Lively.

The former co-star’s attorneys met in court for the first time in a pre-trial conference on Monday, where the judge advised both parties to remain silent on the lawsuits. They currently have a March 2026 trial date in New York City.

